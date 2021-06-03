This Is the Most Popular Boy and Girl Name in Every State in 2020

The process of choosing a name for a newborn can be fun. But it can also be stressful. Some parents are lucky to know the name early in the pregnancy or even before, while others take much longer and decide the day they leave the hospital.

Sometimes it’s hard to pick a name. There are too many possible influences – from pop culture to family history and what’s trending.

To identify the 21st century’s most popular baby names — both for girls and boys — in each state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Social Security Administration, which recently released its annual list of top baby names in the U.S.

Baby boys born in 2020 had a good chance to be named Liam. Last year, Liam was the most popular boy name in 23 states across the country. Oliver was close in popularity, being the top name in 17 states.

The female version of Oliver — Olivia — was by far the most popular name in the U.S. In 2020, Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in 29 states across the country, including Washington and Rhode Island. Charlotte and Ava were second and third, respectively, being the most popular in nine and five states last year.

All of the names on the list, including the second and third most popular names in every state, have consistently been rising in popularity over the last decade. Most have been in the top 20 names every year since 2010.

Parents try to choose what they consider the best name for their child. And in some cases, that means a unique name instead of a popular one — these are the 30 most uncommon baby names of the last 100 years.

Click here to see the most popular boy and girl name in every state in 2020.

24/7 Tempo identified the most popular boys’ and girls’ names of babies born in every state in 2020 using data from the Social Security Administration, which recently released its annual list of top baby names in the U.S. The dataset includes 48,859 female births and 43,051 male births in 2020. The SSA has been tracking every name with at least five occurrences every year since 1879. All names are from Social Security card applications. The second and third most popular names in 2020 also came from the SSA. Information on the meaning and origin of every name on the list came from sites specializing in baby names such as Nameberry, Behind the Name, Baby Center, and others.