20 Offbeat Gift Ideas to Surprise and Delight Dad on Father’s Day

Although the first Father’s Day was celebrated in Washington state on June 19, 1919 (it’s on June 20 this year), it didn’t become an official national holiday until 1972– a half century after Mother’s Day was accorded that honor.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 60% of the 121 million adult men in the U.S. are fathers. So with their special day coming up, many millions of sons and daughters are no doubt scrambling to find the perfect gift for a Dad who says he doesn’t want anything — but really does. These are the states where people had the most kids in 2020.

Skip the boring neckties (does anybody wear neckties anymore, especially in these almost-post-pandemic times?), the socks (also an endangered species, at least for those who now work from home), and the golf balls.

24/7 Tempo has come up with a list of offbeat presents of many kinds, things Dad might never have imagined getting but might very well love. (It’s up to sons and daughters, of course, to match the gift with the father.)

Click here to see 20 offbeat gift ideas to surprise and delight dad on father’s day

Food and drink gifts are always appreciated, of course, and there are some of those here — a gift of bacon that keeps on giving, for instance, and a collection of craft-brewer IPAs. There’s also a set of essential tools to help your favorite grill master sear those steaks or smoke those ribs like a pro. (To help the process along, make sure Dad reads these tips for the perfect barbecue from the experts.)

But the present doesn’t need to be edible, or even tangible. Your Dad might love to have someone else clean up the yard; or maybe he’d appreciate a professional sports massage after that pickup basketball game he might almost be too old for; and what father wouldn’t like to pilot a Ferrari around a racetrack a few times?