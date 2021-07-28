States With the Largest Average Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service collected more than $3.5 trillion in taxes in 2019. Not all of this money went to funding the government, however. Nearly half of all tax returns filed by individuals, corporations, and estates received a refund.

Altogether, the IRS issued nearly 122 million refunds totaling $452.1 billion, at an average of $3,709 per refund. There are a number of variables that affect the amount that is refunded, one of which is location. The average refund varies by state from under $2,500 to more than $8,700.

Though the average refund nationwide was just over $3,700 in 2019, only four states actually exceeded that amount. This is in large part because one state, Delaware, skewed the average, with an average refund of nearly $8,800. Many of these refunds were issued to some of the 1.5 million companies incorporated in the state. The state attracts many businesses because of its corporate-friendly tax laws, which includes having no residency requirement and providing anonymity to corporate executives.

