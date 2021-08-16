Best Live-Action Disney Movies of All Time

When Disney movies are mentioned, most people immediately think of G-rated animated adventures marketed to a younger audience. However, especially in recent years, the Walt Disney Company has produced and/or distributed countless amazing live-action movies, too.

One of Disney’s most successful endeavors has been bringing many epics inspired by Marvel Comics to the big screen, forming what has come to be known as the MCU, or Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now they’ve started airing Marvel TV series, too, through its the Disney+. platform. (Check out the highest grossing movies in the Marvel universe.)

Massive franchises like “Star Wars” have fallen under the Disney umbrella in recent years, too, and the company has produced many other major box office hits, including serious non-franchise films with first-rate casts — many of them R-rated. (These are the best R-rated movies of all time.)

Not all Disney movies have been great successes, it must be said. Some were highly praised critically but didn’t do very well at the box office. Others — like those released by Disney India — are foreign language productions that have done well in other parts of the world but not necessarily in America. massive successes in several parts of the world.

To identify the best live-action Disney movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index composed of each film’s rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, as well as its Audience Score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data on worldwide ticket sales came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services. Totals are adjusted for inflation.