Worst Disney Movies of All Time

Walt Disney Studios may have quality entertainment down to an exact formula these days, but that’s only after decades of practice. Along the way, there have been plenty of box office duds and critical misfires.

Most of these bombs have been lost in time, remembered only by a few modern moviegoers, though some have endured as classic examples of cinema gone wrong, such as “Super Mario Bros.” or “Corky Romano,” to name just a few examples. To remind audiences of these films, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the worst Disney movies of all time.

Some might be asking, “Corky Romano” was a Disney film? Well, it was produced by Touchstone Pictures and distributed by Buena Vista, both of which are Disney-owned companies, and therefore it fit our inclusion criteria. Though Disney may not directly deserve the blame for this one and its similarly terrible brethren, let’s call it guilt by association. (Looking for more dreck? Check out this list of the worst animated movies of all time).

Of course, there are still plenty of outright turkeys that came straight off the Disney lot. The vast majority of the movies on this list are from the 1990s, which seems to be the decade when the studio honed its skill. Far fewer are from the 2000s, and none are from the last decade.

From 1973’s “The World’s Greatest Athlete” to 2009’s “Old Dogs” and more, these theatrical abominations could barely entertain young kids, let alone entire families. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be celebrated in their own unique way, which is exactly what we’re doing now. (Interestingly, only a few are among the worst G-rated movies ever made).

To determine the worst Disney movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index composed of each film’s rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, as well as its audience score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data on worldwide ticket sales came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and figures are adjusted for inflation.

We considered movies that were directly made and distributed by Disney or by one of its subsidiaries. Foreign-made films where a Disney subsidiary was involved only in U.S. distribution were not considered in our ranking.