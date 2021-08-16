The Best Animated Disney Movies of All Time

In 1937 The Walt Disney Company pushed the boundaries of animation by releasing the first full-length animated film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to critical and commercial success. Since then, Disney has continued to create masterpieces and evolved into one the world’s biggest corporations.

While Disney movies are often marketed towards children, they have proven to be great for all ages. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t have at least some thoughts on their favorite Disney movie. Whether it’s the nostalgia from times when we first saw them or the simplicity of the storytelling that packs incredible depth (and usually ends happily) animated Disney films hit the spot unlike anything else.

The Walt Disney Company has also produced a large number of live-action movies over the years. While many of them might not be as iconic as Disney’s animated movies there are several classics. Want to to see how the rankings change when live-action movies are added to the list. Check out the best Disney movies of all time.

Many of the movies on this list are from the 20th century but the company has done well to adapt to the times and continue to pump out more modern mega hits. See how some of the movies on this list are among the best ever — check out the 40 greatest movies of the 21st century.

To identify the best animated Disney movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index composed of each film’s rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, as well as its Audience Score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data on worldwide ticket sales came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and is adjusted for inflation.