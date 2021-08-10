The Best Disney Movies of All Time

Since its founding in 1923, Walt Disney Company has gone from a struggling animation studio to a full-blown international conglomerate. Family entertainment remains their signature calling card and they’ve boiled it down to a near-science. It’s then no surprise that some of the best kid-friendly films of all time are directly tied to Disney or one of their subsidiaries (for proof, look no further than the best G-rated movies ever made).

At the same time, though, Disney’s reach extends further than one might first suspect. As the parent company behind Touchstone Pictures, they’ve produced or distributed adult-oriented classics such as “Ed Wood” and “The Prestige.” On the flip side of that coin are thriving entities like Pixar and Marvel, both of which are likewise owned by Disney. Put it all together and one ends up with some of the greatest films ever made, period. (Here are all 24 Pixar movies, ranked).

Click here to see the best Disney movies of all time

Whether you’re young in age or young at heart, there’s never a wrong reason to go diving through Disney’s back catalogue. Even the films aimed squarely at kids or teens incorporate mature themes. From “Inside Out” to “Zootopia” to “Avengers: Endgame,” these movies entertain on multiple levels and often strike a universal chord. Watch them once and then watch them again, taking in the stunning visuals, complex emotions, rich characters, and brilliant storytelling. That’s what the best Disney movies are all about.

Methodology

To identify the best Disney movies ever made, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 633 full-length feature films produced and/or distributed by Disney or by one of Disney’s subsidiaries that have data available on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon. We created an index composed of each film’s rating on IMDb as well as its Audience Score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data on worldwide ticket sales came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and is adjusted for inflation.