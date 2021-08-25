The Most Spoiled Dog Breed in Every State

Just about every pet parent spoils their dog one way or another. Most pets probably deserve the excess affection for the endless amounts of love they give their owners. But there are some breeds who get pampered as well as the richest humans.

To compile a list of the dog breeds most likely to be spoiled in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a new study from personalized pet gift shop Yappy.com. The site analyzed over 300 popular breeds and over 5,000 individual pet profiles to identify the most opulent pups from all but two states in the country. Data for Hawaii and Alaska was not available.

The most spoiled dog in the U.S. as a whole is the Dobermann. The breed is known as being loyal, fearless, and among the most protective in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry.

Though this noble breed is the most likely to be lavished with treats and gifts by Dobermann owners nationwide, it only tops the list as the most spoiled dog in three states. Another breed — the Shetland sheepdog — tops the list in four states, more than any other breed. The whippet and great Dane also take three states each.

