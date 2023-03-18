Most Popular Dog Breeds in America

In a shocking turn of events in the world of dog owners and lovers, the French bulldog, or “Frenchie,” has ended the Labrador retriever’s 31-year reign as America’s favorite dog. That’s according to the American Kennel Club’s newly released list of most popular dog breeds in the country.

For someone seeking to buy a dog, the options are seemingly endless, even for purebreds alone. The AKC lists about 280 breeds on its website. Some of the most popular breeds are of fairly recent origin, while others, like some hunting and herding breeds, would have been recognizable to Roman soldiers or Vikings.

To identify the 50 most popular dog breeds in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed “The Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2022,” published by the AKC on March 15 of this year. The organization bases its rankings on the number of registrations in its purebred registry. Mixes and “mutts” are excluded.

Labrador and golden retrievers are especially popular among families, and for good reason. They may have lost the crown but they are still in the top 3. Pet owners, especially those with kids, love them because of their sweet and protective nature. (These are the best family-friendly dogs.)

The lifespan of the most popular dogs in the U.S. varies from as few as seven years to as many as 18, though the life expectancy of most breeds on this list is in the 10-15 range. If longevity is a chief concern, these are the longest living dog breeds.