Teams With The Most Hall Of Famers

Pro sports teams can often go years or even decades without having a Hall of Famer on their roster. But some franchises have been fortunate enough to have dozens of all-time great players throughout their history, whether through smart drafting, top notch player development, or being an attractive destination for free agents.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Hall of Fame inductees for the four major U.S. sports leagues — the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL — to determine the teams with the most Hall of Fame players.

Each sport’s hall of fame classifies players differently. The Hockey Hall of Fame and Basketball Hall of Fame list players with all the teams they ever played for, while the Baseball Hall of Fame associates players with only one team. When separating Hall of Famers by franchise, the Pro Football Hall of Fame breaks down inductees by whether they were major or minor contributors to a franchise, based on their tenure and success with a given team. Only major contributors were considered for this list.

Hall of Famers tend to cluster on certain teams, with dynasties built on multiple all-time great players on the roster at the same time. The teams on this list tend to have many more championships than the rest of their competitors. Conversely, the worst teams seldom have exceptional players that end up being enshrined in the Hall of Fame at all, and if they do, they often lose them in free agency. Losing can be hard to shake, and teams lacking in talent can struggle for decades. These are the 25 hardest teams to root for.

Click here to see the teams with the most hall of famers.