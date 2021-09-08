The Team With the Most Hall of Famers

The hall of fame. Most people have heard of the one for football, but there are others, particularly the two other major league sports in the United States and Canada. The Hockey Hall of Fame is in Toronto, and the basketball one is in Springfield, Mass. The way that people are chosen for inclusion varies. So does the group of people who qualify. The Basketball Hall of Fame includes international players, women and amateurs. Regardless of the sport, the halls of fame are meant to honor the best people who have participated in each sport since its inception.

Each sport’s hall of fame classifies players differently. The Hockey Hall of Fame and Basketball Hall of Fame list players with all the teams they ever played for, while the Baseball Hall of Fame associates players with only one team. When separating hall of famers by franchise, the Pro Football Hall of Fame breaks down inductees by whether they were major or minor contributors to a franchise, based on their tenure and success with a given team. Only major contributors were considered for the 24/7 Wall St. list of teams with the most hall of fame players.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the hall of fame inductees for the four major U.S. sports leagues (the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL) to determine which team had the most hall of fame players.

The team with the most hall of fame players is the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs with 65. Notable players include Turk Broda and Darryl Sittler.



No team in pro sports has had more members inducted into the hall of fame than the Toronto Maple Leafs. After more than a century of play, Toronto has 13 championships and 65 hall of famers. The franchise was especially great in the 1940s and 1960s, when players like Turk Broda, Syl Apps, Harry Watson and Tim Horton dominated the ice. The first half of the Maple Leafs’ history is especially impressive, compared to the second half. Toronto has not won a championship since 1967, and the flow of hall of fame players has decreased dramatically.

