Most Popular Shows at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Millions of Americans tuned into the 2021 Emmy Awards, hoping to see their favorite TV and streaming programs take home the statuette. Tense dramas, exciting mysteries, laugh out loud comedies, and beloved reality shows were all honored during the awards.

The 2021 Emmys celebrated some of the biggest and most popular shows from TV networks and streaming platforms. With all the different platforms, it’s hard to know which shows are worth watching. Many of the Emmy winners are nearly universally beloved, with very positive reviews from audience members and critics alike.

To determine the most popular Emmy Award-winning shows in 2021, 24/7 Tempo reviewed user rating data from the Internet Movie Database, current as of September 2021 for shows that won an Emmy during the 73rd Emmy Awards telecast. Our Emmy Award tallies do not include Creative Arts Emmys. The shows are ranked by the number of wins.

“The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Mare of Easttown” all came away as the big winners of the night, each racking up several Emmy Awards. Other shows, like “Last Week Tonight,” “Hacks,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and more, also scored big wins as well.

The shows that won tended to be either very new or very old. Several streaming shows in their first or second season brought home multiple Emmys, while venerable classics like “Saturday Night Live” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” added to their already considerable Emmy pile after many years on the air. These are the longest running shows in history.

Click here to see the most popular shows at the 2021 Emmy Awards