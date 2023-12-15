The Cast of Ted Lasso: And Where They Are Now Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

One of the most beloved and critically acclaimed television shows in recent years, Ted Lasso has won hearts and minds much like its titular main character. After a short three seasons, the series finale left fans satisfied, yet yearning for more. People fell in love with each of the superbly written characters and the actors who played them. Well, where are they now? Have the actors used their success on Ted Lasso to go on to bigger things?

An important thing to remember is that two important strikes occurred during 2023, the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike, which was held from May 2 to September 27, and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike, which was held from July 14 to November 9. Both strikes kept writers and actors out of production rooms for a significant amount of time this year, and many others (including producers, actors from non-union studios, and other professionals) joined the strike in solidarity. Any immediate plans that the cast of Ted Lasso had after the show ended, would have been postponed or delayed due to the strikes. Now that the strikes are over, we may begin to see new announcements about future productions.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason played the main character, Ted Lasso. After filming concluded in the United Kingdom, Jason returned to his home in California and has made no announcements about his plans for the future.

Jason has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in Ted Lasso and is waiting, like many others, for the results on January 15, 2024. The three nominations are Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Given Jason’s success as the lead actor and writer for the show, it is unlikely he will remain quiet for long.

Hannah Waddingham

In March of 2023, just a couple of months before the Ted Lasso series ended, it was announced that Hannah would be playing a character in the eighth Mission Impossible film which has yet to begin filming. In May, Hannah hosted the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and received extreme praise for her performance. Since the close of Ted Lasso, she has recorded the voice for Deliria, a character in the new animated television comedy, Krapopolis, and plays Sofia Marchetti in the comedic drama series Sex Education.

She was also supposed to host the BBC’s Fantasy, Myths and Legends Prom, but pulled out merely hours before the event in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. She was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Ted Lasso in the latest season.

Her known upcoming productions include the drama West the Road which has no release date, The Garfield Movie, set to release in 2024, and action comedy The Fall Guy in 2024.

Jeremy Swift

Jeremy Swift played the likable, timid, and agreeable Leslie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations of AFC Richmond. He is a classically trained theater actor with an extensive comedic background.

Jeremy’s upcoming productions include voicing the character of Happy in the 2024 movie 10 Lives, the character of Storm Grandquist in the upcoming comedy Welcome to the Fishbowl, and Principal Merlin in the Disney production Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Phil Dunster

Phil received immediate and high praise for his ability to transform the unlikable and prideful Jamie Tart into a loveable and sympathetic human being.

The only upcoming credits for Phil are the role of Alex in a comedic short, Idiomatic.

Phil is nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series (Comedy) and for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his 2023 role in Ted Lasso.

Brett Goldstein

Among all the funny, memorable, and quirky lines Ted Lasso is known for, none is more popular than Roy Kent’s one-word catchphrase that we can’t repeat here.

Brett will be joining his former co-star Hannah in The Garfield Movie in 2024. He is the executive producer for the upcoming comedic short, Idomatic. Since he appeared as Hercules in the mid-credit scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, it is expected that he will play the character in an upcoming Thor film as well. In 2022, Brett signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television, so we can expect him to appear in a few upcoming productions in the near future.

Currently, Brett Goldstein hosts a comedy podcast titled Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein. Episodes are released on a weekly basis and cover famous films and television history with regular well-known guests.

Brett was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for the 2023 Ted Lasso season. The award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series will be presented in January.

Brendan Hunt

Brendan played the quirky, loyal, and mysterious Coach Beard. He was also one of the producers and writers and has received recognition for making the show as successful as it is.

Brendan has not announced any upcoming work. He has a long history of improvisational comedy, writing, and voice acting on television, commercials, and video games, so it is unlikely we will miss him for too long.

His 2023 award nominations are two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed can lay claim to arguably one of the most beloved and well-written redemption arcs ever put to television as the character of Nathan Shelley.

Since the close of Ted Lasso, Nick has appeared in the crime film Maggie Moore(s) as Deputy Reddy and as a repeat character Mr. Swallow in 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He plays the voice of Dr. Fry in the upcoming film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which is set to release in December 2023. He is also set to appear in the upcoming action series The Ballad of Renegade Nell and the drama film MIC Drop.

Juno Temple

Juno played the upbeat and always likable Keeley Jones who championed a feminist character that was both realistic and sympathetic.

Juno stars in the ongoing television crime drama Fargo as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon. Her upcoming production credits include an unannounced Venom sequel, a role in the biography film Everest, and the upcoming thriller Crooks.

She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in 2023’s Ted Lasso for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Anthony Head

Anthony played the only true villain of the Ted Lasso series, Rupert Mannion. His depiction of toxic masculinity and patriarchy in sports rallied audiences together in their support of Hannah Waddingham’s character, Rebecca Welton. With an extremely long film and acting career, you’ve probably seen Anthony multiple times on television or in movies without realizing it.

Since the finale of Ted Lasso, Anthony has appeared on the audio spin-off series, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, reprising his former character of Giles. The series was released in October of 2023. He also appears in the unreleased romantic comedy, Upgraded as the character Julian Marx.

Cristo Fernández

Cristo played the energetic, insightful, and wise football import from South America, Dani Rojas. Cristo was actually a talented and promising football player when he was younger before a knee injury convinced him to take up acting instead.

His upcoming film and television credits include Chavo in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, set to release in 2024, and voice acting in Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. He is also the producer and actor in The Power Within as Dr. Pérez, Gustavo León in Cuidando Rancho, and Marco in In Flight. Fans of Latino films are sure to love his upcoming appearances!

James Lance

Nobody expected James’ quiet, contemplative, and disagreeable reporter character Trent Crimm to become as beloved or as central to the story as he did. But given Ted’s effect on all around him, we should have seen it coming.

After Ted Lasso, James appeared as the character Nick Kolski in the horror comedy The Devil Went Down to Islington. His upcoming credits include the narrator of the comedy short, Hanging, Grant in the drama film The Salt Path, and Uncle Quentin in the television series The Famous Five which just started production.

Ted Lasso includes a cast of now-loved and memorable characters including Billy Harris who played the adorable Colin Hughes, Kola Bokinni who played Isaac McAdoo who took over as captain after Roy Kent, and many others. They all have announced productions that are upcoming or currently in production, and we are as excited as you to see them again!

