Most Popular US Attractions on Instagram

More than 40% of millennials admit to prioritising “instagrammability” when choosing a vacation destination, according to one U.K. survey. This means that nearly half of people older than 33 may not consider a destination unless they can post about it on the social media platform. But many of the most popular attractions on the photo sharing app are popular in their own right, not specifically as a tourist destination.

To determine the most popular U.S. attractions on Instagram, 24/7 Tempo reviewed analysis by global luggage storage network, Stasher. Stasher’s list of attractions included 99 global tourist hot spots selected based on 200 Instagram posts on each attraction’s hashtag. Engagement rates were determined by the number of likes. For the purposes of this list, 24/7 Tempo selected only the attractions located in the U.S.

Instagram users love to check in at theme parks. Seven of the 21 top attractions on this list are amusement parks, and five of the seven are Disney-themed.

Though theme parks steal the show in the social media app, New York City steals the show when it comes to hosting popular destinations. Six of the 21 destinations on the list are located in the city that never sleeps — four of them among the top five.

Some destinations are hard to capture in a way that makes them “instagrammable,” at least according to some people, but that doesn’t mean they are less worthy of visiting. These may be the very last unspoiled places in America.

Click here for the most popular US attractions on Instagram