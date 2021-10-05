Biggest Battle of World War II

Although the United States has been in many wars, Congress last used its power to declare war in 1942, according to the archives of the House of Representatives. That declaration was part of a series of declarations of war during World War II. The other well-known congressional actions were for World War I and the War of 1812.

WWII was, without a question, the largest war in history — in terms of the scope of nations involved, the wide geography of where battles were fought, and the use of ground, air, and naval weapons. The biggest battle of the war was the Battle of Stalingrad, with an estimated 2 million casualties.

Many of the battles in WWII were conflicts between the Soviet Union, one of the Allied powers, and Nazi Germany, the main Axis power. These battles were characterized by the size of military resources involved and the significant civilian population loss. These are 18 of the deadliest weapons of all time.

The fog of war always complicates exact casualty totals. The estimates are the result of historians patching together primary documents over many years.

To identify the biggest battle of WWII, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the number of estimated casualties — deaths and wounded. As part of our evaluation, we included civilian casualties. To make our final selection, we reviewed material from sources such as the Imperial War Museum in London, World War II battle database and more.

