The All-Time Best Performing R-rated Movies at the Box Office

The R rating on a movie has hardly been a scarlet letter when it comes to box-office appeal. Regardless of the genre or the era in which the film was released, R-rated motion pictures are proven winners. (These are the best R-rated movies of all time.)

To determine the highest-grossing R-rated movies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on box office from film industry site The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. R-rated movies were ranked according to inflation-adjusted worldwide box office receipts as of August 2023. Documentaries were not considered. Global ticket sales figures were adjusted for inflation using historical ticket prices from the National Association of Theatre Owners. User ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and critics’ Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, are current as of August 2023. Director and cast information is from IMDb.

All of the films on our list have grossed more than $630 million, inflation-adjusted, apiece. Twenty-eight of them were made in the previous century, and the top three are from the 1970s.

Cinephiles have flocked to view horror (“It,” “Alien,” “Se7en”); science fiction (the Matrix and Terminator films): comedy (“Ted,” “Coming to America,” “There’s Something About Mary”); movies based on historical events (“Schindler’s List,” “The Last Samurai,” “Saving Private Ryan”); and thrillers (“Speed,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Basic Instinct”).

R-rated movie franchises such as Terminator, Deadpool, The Hangover, Beverly Hills Cop, and Lethal Weapon have also found favor among moviegoers. (Here’s a list of the most valuable movie franchises of all time.)

Click here to see a ranking of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time

Leading the most bankable stars on the list is Keanu Reeves with four films, followed by Eddie Murphy and Arnold Schwarzenegger with three movies each. Mel Gibson starred in two films on the list and directed a third.

A noteworthy mention is the presence on our list of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” the story of a controversial scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb. The movie was released in the United States on July 21 and has already grossed more than $648 million, earning it 35th place on our list.