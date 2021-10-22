Highest-Paying Jobs in New York City That Require a Bachelor’s Degree

It’s no surprise to anyone applying for student loans or scholarships — or saddled with seemingly insurmountable debt for a college education already completed — that obtaining a bachelor’s degree in America today is an expensive proposition.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average total cost (including tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board) for an in-state student living on campus for four years at a public institution is $103,456. An out-of-state student will need $174,885 at a public college or university — or $215,796 at a private one. And, notes the study, while four years is the traditional period needed to earn a BA, only 39% of students graduate that fast, with 60% taking six years.

The good news is that the investment usually pays off big. The Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities has calculated that holders of BAs earn an average of $32,000 more per year than those who have only a high school degree — amounting to about $1 million more over the course of their working life. In addition, many potentially lucrative job classifications are closed to those who don’t have at least a BA. (These are jobs with six-figure salaries.)

To find the highest paying jobs in the New York City metro area that require a bachelor’s degree, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data at the metro area level. Data on median annual wage nationwide and in New York for all occupations as well as per occupation comes from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics as of May 2020. BLS employment growth projections are for 2020 to 2030. (These are the 25 cities with the highest-paying jobs.)

Because New York is a major financial center, several of the jobs on this list are tied to finance — but those relating to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are also well represented — even though New York isn’t necessarily known as a major tech hub. Many of the other jobs are managerial posts of various kinds.

Whatever the field, these are all positions that could lead to long, profitable careers.