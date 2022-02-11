Highest Paying Jobs in Sacramento That Require a Bachelor's Degree

STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — occupations and business careers dominate the highest paid jobs in the Sacramento, California, metro area. This isn’t rare as the demand for STEM skills grows by the day, and business and managerial positions also tend to pay well.

Some of the occupations on this list are not surprising, like chief executive, while others are more obscure, like cartographer. Many of these niche jobs pay quite well, but at the same time, their fields aren’t overflowing with positions. Petroleum engineers make the list, but there are only 50 of them in the whole city.

Compared to the median annual wage for all occupations in Sacramento of $48,070, the jobs on this list have a median wage of at least $114,000 a year — far more than double (237%) the median wage for all occupations.

Compensation may not be everything, but it certainly is a very important part of a job. Poor job conditions may have just about anyone questioning whether a big paycheck is worth the strain of extreme hours and high stress and a thankless work environment. Some careers require more intense commitments, but oftentimes, the job experience comes down to the company and the way it treats its employees. Working for a company that strives to take care of its personnel can lessen workplace burdens. Check out our list of the best companies to work for.

The job that requires a bachelor’s degree with the highest employment in Sacramento is registered nurses. The nearly 22,000 registered nurses in the metro area comprise over 2% of total local employment. Many of the highest paying jobs on this list also have much faster projected national growth than the 7.7% projected growth for all U.S. occupations between 2020 and 2030.

Still, the prospect of higher education is not appealing to many. For one, the high cost of universities in the United States may mean graduating with substantial debt. Getting a bachelor’s degree unlocks many work opportunities, but there are also several pathways to very lucrative careers that do not require higher education. Check out the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.

To find the highest paying jobs in the Sacramento, California, metro area that require a bachelor’s degree, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data at the metro area level. Data on median annual wage nationwide and in Sacramento, for all occupations and per occupation, came from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics and are as of May 2020. The BLS’ employment growth projections are for 2020 to 2030.