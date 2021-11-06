This Is the Biggest Animal in the World

When people think of the biggest animals, their minds often go to those that lived 100 million to 200 million years ago, known by scientists as the Mesozoic Era period. According to Britannica, some of the largest dinosaurs likely weighed between 65 to 110 tons, reaching 85 to 120 feet long. Dinosaurs died out above 65 million years ago. Their size, however, is a good yardstick for the largest animal alive today.

The largest animal in the world today is the blue whale, which can weigh up to 180 tons. They are as much as 100 feet long and have a lifespan of about 80 years. They are also the largest mammals in the world. The Earth’s 10 largest animals are almost exclusively whales, and most have long lifespans, according to Safaris Africana.

Most scientists also say the blue whale is the largest animal that ever existed. The World Wildlife Fund says, “The blue whale has a heart the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.” WWF also points out the blue whale is the loudest animal, with a call of 188 decibels, “which is louder than a jet engine.”

Blue whales feed on krill, which are crustaceans. According to the Natural History Museum, a blue whale can eat 4 tons of krill a day. Although far from being the largest, these are the world’s deadliest animals.

The blue whale population is widely spread. According to the NOAA, they live in every ocean except the Arctic. These are the most threatened wildlife in every state.

24/7 Tempo reviewed Safaris Africana list of the world’s largest animals.

