The Largest Dinosaur Ever Discovered

The Mesozoic Era, also known as the age of dinosaurs, lasted from 252 to 66 million years ago. It likely ended when an asteroid struck Earth, spewing minerals into the air that caused lasting winter conditions and prevented plant growth. Most animals died out due to lack of food. (These are 17 cataclysmic events that changed the earth forever.)

Paleontologists’ understanding of dinosaurs, including their size and types, has evolved over time as new fossils are frequently discovered. Each year the Smithsonian publishes a list of the top dinosaur finds. The current record holder for largest dinosaur is the Argentinosaurus found in Argentina in 2012.

There is debate over whether “largest” should be based on weight or length. The Argentinosaurus measures 131 feet long and weighs 110 tons, making it the largest by both metrics. (Today, this is the biggest animal in the world.)

This record may change again in the future. Humans have only been discovering dinosaurs since 1822, when British paleontologist Mary Ann Mantell first found fossilized bones. If humans are around as long as dinosaurs were, more large dinosaurs will likely be uncovered.

