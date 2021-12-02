Dunkin’ Donuts Capitals of America

“America runs on Dunkin’” is a familiar slogan. And there might be some truth to that if you look at its footprint. Dunkin’ — the company formally dropped “Donuts” from its name in 2019 to appeal to more health-conscious consumers — has the highest number of locations in the most states compared with other large fast-food brands. However, unlike other major chains, it only has a presence in 43 of the 50 states. (This is the best doughnut shop in every state.)

Which of those 43 have the most Dunkin’ outlets? To determine that, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx, a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com. (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita Dunkin’ population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest.

Dunkin’ is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, so it should come as no surprise to learn that it has a dominant position in the Northeast in general and New England in particular. It has 16.3 locations per 100,000 residents in the Bay State. However, it has even more in neighboring Rhode Island, which tops our list with 16.4 locations.

Next come New Hampshire, with 16.2 Dunkin’ restaurants per 100,000 residents, Connecticut with 14.4, and Maine with 12.2. Canadian rival Tim Hortons, which is now owned by Burger King, closed dozens of locations in the Northeast a decade ago, citing tough competition from Dunkin’. (These are the most successful restaurant chains in America.)