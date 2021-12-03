The Best Classic Movie Released Every Year Since 1950

What is the best classic movie over the last 70 years? Using the audience and critics’ aggregate scores from the film and television review/aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the best classic films released each year since 1950.

Thirty-seven films received the 100% imprimatur from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while 70 motion pictures got a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of at least 90%.

The best movie each year since 1950 can be a gangster flick (“The Godfather,” “Goodfellas” and “The Sting”); westerns (“Once Upon a Time in the West,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”); documentaries (“Shoah” and “The Last Waltz”); and science fiction/fantasy (“Aliens,” “Star Wars IV: A New Hope” and “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”). Many of these films are now considered classics. These are the 50 greatest films of all time.

The great directors are represented by Billy Wilder (“Witness for the Prosecution”), Akira Kuroswawa (“Seven Samurai”), Alfred Hitchcock (“Vertigo”), Francis Ford Copppola (“Apocalypse Now”) and Steven Spielberg (“Schindler’s List”).

While American-made classics such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Shawshank Redemption” made the list, foreign films are well represented by such cinematic gems as the French/Italian movie “The Wages of Fear,” “Das Boot” from Germany and the Japanese drama “Early Summer.”

