Best War Movies of All Time

The first movie to win an Oscar was a war movie – a 1927 silent film directed by William A. Wellman and starring Clara Bow called “Wings,” which took home the Best Picture statuette when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences held its first-ever awards ceremony in 1929.

In the near-century since then, human conflicts of every kind, from every period of history and every corner of the world, have continued to provide powerful subject matter for filmmakers. Ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome; feudal Japan; our own Civil War; both world wars and the Cold War that followed; our ultimately failed misadventures in Vietnam and the Middle East; even imagined wars in the future – all these and more have provided backdrops for stories of heroism, cowardice, violence, peacemaking, espionage, diplomacy, and humanity in all its variations, usually to the sounds of gunfire or bomb blasts. (These are considered the most accurate war movies of all time.)

To determine the best war movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of August 2023, weighing all ratings equally. Documentaries were not considered. Director and cast information is from IMDb.

“Wings” didn’t make the cut, but a film that’s almost as old occupies the No. 18 slot here – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Lewis Milestone’s classic 1930 film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s haunting novel of the same name, depicting the physical and psychological damage suffered by German soldiers during the First World War. (Here’s a list of all the best movies about World War I.)

At No. 10, meanwhile, is a film from this year, still packing audiences into theaters: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” about one of the most important figures – and most horrific developments – of the Cold War era.

Among the other celebrated directors who have set films amidst or on the edges of war are Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Roman Polanski, Francis Ford Coppola, Stanley Kubrick, Charlie Chaplin, David Lean, and Clint Eastwood. And you’ll find stars like Humphrey Bogart, Burt Lancaster, Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, and Matt Damon in the casts of these sometimes inspiring, sometimes gut-wrenching cinematic masterpieces.