Best Movies About the Mafia

Movie fans are often fascinated by the dark and intriguing world of organized crime. They enjoy movies that delve into the intricate workings of the…Mafia. These films offer an immersive glimpse into the mysterious underworld of crime families. (In real life, these are America’s most infamous criminal gangs.)

To determine the best movies about the Mafia, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of June 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Only movies about the Mafia in Italy or America were considered, though in several cases the criminal organization is tangential to the plot or not named specifically. Cast credits are from IMDb.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the films widely considered to be the greatest Mafia movies of all time – the three installments of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic “The Godfather” – all appear on this list, with the original and its first sequel occupying the top two places. (Here’s a list of all Francis Ford Coppola movies ranked worst to best.)

Another noted director, Martin Scorsese, makes four appearances on the list – for his Mafia-themed classics “Mean Streets,” “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” and “The Irishman.”

Click here for a list of the best movies about the Mafia

But it’s not all about drama. With acclaimed performances and intriguing storylines, some films provide a captivating glimpse into the underworld of organized crime through a lens of humor. Michelle Pfeiffer shines in the mob comedy “Married to the Mob,” for instance, while Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal make people laugh in “Analyze This.”