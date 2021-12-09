The Best Cities to Live in the West

With travel significantly curtailed over the last two years, people have been spending more time at home. This means living in a desirable area has never been more important for Americans. People want to live in an area that is affordable, safe, and convenient — factors essential to providing a high quality of life.

While there are desirable places to live all across the country, many people choose to live in the West. The region offers pleasant weather conducive to numerous outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, surfing, or skiing. Residents in Western states tend to be among the healthiest in the country. The West also has a booming tech sector that provides many high-paying jobs. The region has much to offer, and many of its cities stand out as especially good places to live.

To identify the best cities to live in the West, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Census Bureau, FBI, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a weighted index of 25 measures across four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life, and community. Only communities in the 13 states in the West region, as designated by the U.S. Census Bureau, were considered.

California cities dominate the list of best cities to live in the West, as it is by far the region’s largest and most populous state. Of the 50 best cities to live in the region, 30 are located in the Golden State. These cities are spread across California — many in and around Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Silicon Valley. Eight of the best cities are in Colorado, and four are in Washington. Five of the 13 Western states do not have a single city on the list.

Living in one of the region’s most desirable communities is not attainable for everyone. Residents of the best cities to live in the West tend to have relatively high incomes compared to other places in the region, a fact reflected in the areas’ home values. Many of these areas have median home values well above the median nationwide. These are the most expensive towns to buy a home in the nation.

