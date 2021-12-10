Best Cities to Live In the Midwest

With travel significantly curtailed over the last two years, people have been spending more time at home. This means living in a desirable area has never been more important for Americans. People want to live in an area that is affordable, safe, and convenient — factors that are essential to providing a high quality of life.

While there are desirable places to live all across the country, many people choose to live in the Midwest. The region is famed for its friendliness, hospitality, and close-knit communities. It also has relatively low costs of living compared to coastal areas. The region has much to offer, and many of its cities stand out as especially good places to live.

To identify the best cities to live in the Midwest, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Census Bureau, FBI, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a weighted index of 25 measures across four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life, and community. Only communities in the 12 states in the Midwest region, as designated by the U.S. Census Bureau, were considered.

Minnesota is home to more of the Midwest’s best cities to live than any other state with 11 of the top 50 cities. Next, Wisconsin and Illinois are tied with eight cities apiece. These cities are typically located near large cities like the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago, respectively. Each of the dozen states in the region has at least one city that ranks among the Midwest’s best.

Of course, living in one of the region’s most desirable communities is not attainable for everyone. Residents of the Midwest’s best cities to live tend to have relatively high incomes compared to other places in the region, a fact reflected in the areas’ home values. Many of these areas have median home values well above the median nationwide. These are the most expensive towns to buy a home in the nation.

