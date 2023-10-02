50 Worst Cities to Live In

With the world’s largest economy and a high standard of living, the United States is the most popular destination for international migrants by a wide margin. Recent estimates from the United Nations put the number of immigrants living in the U.S. at nearly 51 million in 2020, more than triple the number residing in Germany, the country with the second largest immigrant population. (Here is a look at the best city to live in every state.)

However, many parts of the country fail to live up to America’s reputation as “the land of opportunity.” In cities and towns across the United States, quality of life is diminished by widespread poverty, high crime rates, weak job markets, and limited access to essential services, among other factors.

Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the 50 worst U.S. cities to live in. The measures used in the index fall into one of three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life. We considered all places in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 8,000. Our list includes cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and unincorporated communities. To avoid geographic clustering, we only considered the lowest-ranking place in a given county.

Many of the communities on this list are among the poorest places in the country. Nearly all of them have poverty rates that exceed the 12.6% national rate (based on 2022 American Community Survey data), and in the vast majority, the typical household earns between $30,000 and $45,000 less annually than the typical American household earns. Many of the places on the list have been hit hard by the ongoing opioid epidemic, with fatal overdose rates as much as 350% higher than the national average of 28.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 people a year.

Though the 50 cities and towns on this list span the country, they are largely clustered in the South, including five in both Louisiana and North Carolina. Just six of the worst places to live are in the Midwest, while four are in the West, and only three are in the Northeast.

In many of these places, the state of the housing market may be a reflection of the low overall quality of life. Home prices tend to fall when demand declines, and in every city and town on this list, the typical home is worth at least $53,000 less than the $244,900 national median home value, based on the latest census estimates. And in nearly half of these places, most homes are worth less than $100,000. (Here is a look at the cheapest city to buy a home in your state.)

