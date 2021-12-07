The Best Cities to Live in the Northeast

With travel significantly curtailed over the last two years, people have been spending more time at home. This means living in a desirable area has never been more important for Americans. People want to live in an area that is affordable, safe, and convenient — factors that are essential to providing a high quality of life.

While there are desirable places to live all across the country, many people choose to live in the Northeast. The region has something for everyone — quaint New England towns for slower-paced living as well as many of the nation’s largest population centers, providing access to culture and nightlife.

For those who prefer to be outside cities, though still close to them, the Northeast has many suburban communities with access to the high-paying jobs in cities like New York City and Philadelphia. The region has much to offer, and many of its cities stand out as especially good places to live.

To identify the best cities to live in the Northeast, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Census Bureau, FBI, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a weighted index of 25 measures across four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life, and community. Only communities in the nine states in the Northeast, as designated by the U.S. Census Bureau, were considered.

New Jersey is home to 12 of the 50 best cities to live in the Northeast, the most of any state. Many of these cities are within commuting distance from either New York City or Philadelphia. Massachusetts ranks second with 10 cities on the list, followed by New York with eight. Vermont is the only Northeastern state without a single city to rank among the best in the region.

Living in one of the region’s most desirable communities is not attainable for everyone. Residents of the best cities to live in the Northeast tend to have relatively high incomes compared to other places in the region, which is reflected in the areas’ home values. Many of these areas have median home values well above the median nationwide. These are the most expensive towns to buy a home in the nation.

