Tom Hanks’ Best and Worst Movies, According to Data

There’s no doubt Tom Hanks is one of the country’s most beloved actors. Though he has a more humble view, saying on Twitter, “I’m that actor in some of the movies you liked and some you didn’t.” The multiple Oscar-winning star has an impressive filmography, both as an actor and as a director.

Which of Hanks’ movies are his greatest performances could be endlessly disputed — is it in “Philadelphia” or perhaps “Toy Story”? — but the same may be said about his disappointing roles. We turned to data to settle the debate.

To determine the best and worst Tom Hanks movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of each movie’s IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Only films with at least 25,000 reviews on IMDb, 5,000 audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and 10 Tomatometer critics reviews were considered. Only movies in which Hanks is billed as one of the top four characters were included.

Throughout his career so far, Hanks was nominated for five Oscars, winning two consecutively (Best Actor for “Philadelphia” in 1994 and “Forrest Gump” in 1995). Despite not being nominated for almost two decades prior to 2020 — for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” in which he plays the legendary children’s TV host Fred Rogers — Hanks was still doing some remarkable work. Half of his best 10 movies were released between 2000 and 2020.

Hanks may have added a few more films to the top of the list — or to the bottom — had he not missed a chance to star in some Hollywood blockbusters — here are 30 actors who turned down blockbuster roles.

