The Best Car Movies of All Time

Cars and movies have been inseparable since both industries began in the early 20th century. A heart-pounding chase scene, an iconic vehicle, or just the freedom cars represent can make a movie a memorable experience.

To compile a list of the best movies about cars, drivers, motorsports, road trips, and related matters, 24/7 Tempo created an index based on ratings from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and Tomatometer and Audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator,.

Chase scenes involving cars have been a staple of films since the industry moved to Hollywood, where outdoor filming became possible year-round, in the early 20th century. Some of them are of the adrenalin-rush variety as in “The French Connection” and “Baby Driver.” Others are on the zany side, like “What’s Up, Doc?”

Cars have been symbols of rebellion, such as in the movies “Rebel Without a Cause.” They’ve also been the subject of riveting car-racing documentaries such as “Senna” and dramatic racing stories like “Rush” and “Ford v Ferrari.”

Click here to see the best car movies of all time

Certain actors have become associated with cars. Steve McQueen, who raced cars himself, was chased by hitmen on the streets of San Francisco in “Bullitt.” (These are the 50 best action movies of all time.)

On the subject of Steve McQueen, in “Bullitt,” he drove a Ford Mustang GT, which itself became an icon. (These are the world’s greatest classic cars.)