Highest-Grossing Movies Based on True Stories

Other than splashy, CGI-reliant adventure films based on comic-book characters, motion-picture plot lines based on true stories are a reliably bankable category for studios – as well as being often rewarded at Oscar time.

To determine the highest-grossing movies based on true stories, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on box office from film industry site The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. Movies based on true stories were ranked according to inflation-adjusted worldwide box office receipts as of August 2023. Documentaries were not considered. Ticket sales figures were adjusted for inflation using historical ticket prices from the National Association of Theatre Owners. User ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and critics’ Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, are current as of August 2023. Director and cast information is from IMDb.

All of the films on our list grossed more than $300 million. Many are based on the experiences of a consequential person – like Abraham Lincoln, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, George S. Patton, or Oskar Schindler – while others recount a momentous event, be it the sinking of the Titanic, the landing of Allied troops at Normandy, or the assassination of JFK. (Considering their critical reception rather than necessarily their box-office success, these are the best movies based on real events or people.)

Click here to see a list of the highest-grossing movies based on true stories

Of the 40 highest grossing movies based on true stories listed here, 28 have won at least one Academy Award. The biggest winners were “Titanic” (11 Oscars), “Gandhi” (eight), and “Schindler’s List,” “Patton,” and “Out of Africa” (seven each).

The actor appearing most often here is Leonardo DiCaprio, who earned a Best Actor Oscar for his turn in “The Revenant,” and also appeared in “The Aviator,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Catch Me If You Can,” and “Titanic.”

Steven Spielberg appears the most of any director on the list, with four films – “Lincoln,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Terminal,” and “Schindler’s List,” the last of which won him an Academy Award for Best Director. (Here’s a list of the best Steven Spielberg movies.)