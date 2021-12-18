10 Most Stolen Cars In America

American drivers reported over 880,000 car thefts in 2020, a dramatic increase from just under 800,000 in 2019. This means hundreds of thousands of Americans have to deal with having their cars stolen annually. And though cars differ in value, no doubt they are all essential to the drivers.

No car is completely immune from theft, but some cars are stolen much more frequently than others. More than a quarter of the nearly 800,000 reported stolen cars were one of just 10 different models.

To determine the 10 most stolen cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the NICB’s Hot Wheels report. Car brands were ranked based on the total number of thefts in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.

Many auto thefts are crimes of opportunity — meaning that thieves had no prior plans to steal a car but decided to swipe one once they noticed a chance. This may happen if a car is running unattended or perhaps is parked in a dark, isolated area. The NICB recommends drivers lock their doors, not leave their keys in their vehicle, and park in well-lit areas. For added security, drivers can add additional locks, kill switches, and tracking devices.

Of the 10 most stolen cars, five are sedans, four are pickup trucks, and one is an SUV. The most stolen cars are likely on the list in large part because of how popular they are. Each of the 10 most stolen cars sold well over 100,000 units in 2020, averaging over 365,000 sales that year. These are the best selling cars of 2020.

Methodology

To determine the 10 most stolen cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2019 Hot Wheels report. Car brands were ranked based on the total number of thefts in 2019. NICB numbers are based on data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center. Additional data on the most frequent vehicle year stolen also came from the NICB. Data on unit sales in 2020 came from automobile industry site GoodCarBadCar.