10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen.

Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some cars were targeted more frequently. Some popular vehicle makes and models were reported stolen tens of thousands of times in 2020 alone.

To determine the 10 most stolen cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the annual “Hot Wheels” report from the NICB. The report tracked auto thefts in 2020.

Each of the vehicles on this list was stolen more frequently in 2019 than in 2020, with some spiking by over 25%. David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB said auto thefts increased due to “the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency.”

Of the 10 most stolen cars, five are sedans, four are pick-up trucks, and just one is an SUV. The most stolen cars are likely on the list in large part because of how popular they are. Nearly all of the most stolen cars sold well over 100,000 units in 2020, ranking them among the best selling cars of 2020.

Click here to see the 10 most stolen cars in America