The Best Selling Cars Of The Last Year

The U.S. auto market had a challenging year in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for vehicles dipped as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted people’s ability and will to buy cars amid travel restrictions and economic uncertainty. In 2019, Americans bought over 17 million vehicles. In 2020, that figure dropped to less than 14.7 million, a 16% drop.

In spite of the challenging circumstances, there were still dozens of cars that sold over 100,000 models from the second quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021 — marking a full year of the pandemic’s economic impact.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive sales data from vehicle data site GoodCarBadCar from the second quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021 to determine America’s currently best selling cars.

Of the 38 vehicles that sold over 100,000 cars in the 12 months beginning in April 2020, Toyota has the most models, with seven. Ford ranks second with six best-selling models, and Honda has four models that sold over 100,000 that year. Five other automakers have three vehicles on the list each.

A handful of cars on this list have seen a massive sales resurgence in early 2021 compared to the same time frame a year ago. A number of vehicles — mostly SUVs and crossovers — have experienced sales increases of over 33% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. On the other hand, several vehicles on this list have experienced equally significant sales declines over the same period. These are the cars disappearing the fastest.

