The Best Horror Movies So Far This Century

Cinematic trends may come and go, but horror is the genre that just keeps on giving. Even when Hollywood is in a slump, a low or mid-budget horror movie comes out of nowhere to make an unexpected killing at the box office. The 21st century offers no shortage of examples, including everything from “A Quiet Place” to “The Purge” to “The Invisible Man” and more.

Then we have the 21st-century horror classics that don’t necessarily rake in huge box office numbers but go on to become the stuff of legend. Even the genre’s most casual fans are surely acquainted with titles such as “It Follows” or “The VVItch,” to name just two examples. Along similar lines are micro-budget thrillers like 2013’s “Coherence” or 2009’s “Triangle,” two movies that have become stalwart recommendations of the streaming era. (If you like your horror on the small screen, you might also consider the most popular horror shows on TV right now.)

To determine the best horror movies of the 21st century, 24/7 Tempo developed an index of horror movies released after 2000 using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Directorial credits are from IMDb. (For a look back at this popular genre, see this list of the best horror movies of all time.)

