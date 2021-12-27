The Most Popular Giant Dog Breeds in America

America loves dogs. More than 63 million families have chosen to take care of at least one four-legged furry Fido. A lot of consideration goes into the decision of what dog to adopt. The perfect canine companion depends on the owner’s personality, preferences, as well as needs.

Those who are active outdoors are better off with a bigger dog breed. Typically, the bigger dogs love to exercise and roam outside, even though some enjoy just snoozing away much of the day indoors with their owner.

Bigger dogs are also wonderful to cuddle with, making them a really great choice for kids — these are the 20 best family-friendly dogs.

Many of the dogs on the list of the most popular giant dog breeds are hunting or herding dogs. Some need hours of daily physical activity to stay healthy, while others are perfectly content to relax indoors for most of the day.

Methodology

To identify the most popular big dogs in the United States, 24/7 Tempo used the 2020 ranking of the most popular breeds in the country, according to the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry. It currently lists 197 dog breeds. We took the 34 most popular big breeds. We only considered breeds with male dogs weighing at least 70 pounds, per the information the AKC provides on each breed. Information on popularity, height, temperament, and breed category also came from the AKC.