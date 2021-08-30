Best Apartment Dog Breeds in America

Finding the right dog to bring into an apartment or other type of small space — while still being a respectful neighbor — can sometimes feel difficult. Apartment size, owner’s age, and lifestyle are all possible factors in determining what kind of dog suits a person’s situation.

But picking the right dog for an apartment is not as limiting as many people may think. There are many breeds that most potential dog parents have not even considered before.

To compile a list of the best dogs for apartments and small spaces, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on each of the 282 dog breeds currently listed by the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry. We included the 42 breeds the AKC has classified as most apartment friendly. Dog breeds are listed in order of overall popularity, from highest to lowest. Nine breeds are still fairly new in the U.S. and did not have a popularity ranking as of March 2021.

The best dogs for small spaces seem to be small — between 10 and 15 inches and weighing about 20 pounds on average. Most of the dogs on the list belong to the toy or terrier groups. Both types of breed groups typically live between 12 and 15 years.

Many of the best apartment dog breeds are laid back, loyal, and affectionate. According to the AKC, these breeds adapt well in small spaces.

