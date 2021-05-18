These Are the Tiniest Dog Breeds in the US

The variety of small dog breeds is astounding. There are so many that even the most picky dog lovers can find a perfect match when it comes to personality, activity level, and even coat type.

To compile a list of the tiniest dog breeds in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club. We only considered breeds with male dogs not usually weighing more than 10 pounds.

Due to their size, smaller dogs don’t need to exercise every day — though it won’t hurt them — because they don’t need to burn much energy and are therefore suitable for living in an apartment.

Small dogs may look like the perfect lap warmers when in fact they have very tough personalities. Though having a dog is certainly rewarding in many ways, the path to forming a friendship can be challenging, especially with some breeds — these are the hardest dogs to train.

