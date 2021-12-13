The Biggest Dog Breeds in the US

“Go big or go home” is popular not just in American sports. The expression is also a popular decision-making approach. Sometimes that also applies to having dogs as pets. Cuddling up with your dog is especially nice when it’s a big breed. Once you’re past their sheer size, which can be intimidating at first, big canines are usually very good tempered and loving.

Which dogs are considered giant dog breeds is open to interpretation, though there are breeds that are unequivocally some of the biggest in the world.

To compile a list of the biggest dog breeds in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club. We only considered breeds with male dogs weighing at least 70 pounds.

Extra-large dogs have historically been bred for hunting or for protection. They usually need daily exercise as well as socialization to develop those instincts.

Another factor to consider before adding a giant four-legged member to your family is life expectancy. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. But bigger dogs’ life expectancy is several years lower. These 26 dog breeds have the shortest lifespan.

