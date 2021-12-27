American Towns With the Highest Rate of Break-Ins

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically committed for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns with the highest burglary rates. Towns are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

In every town on this list, break-in rates are far higher than — and in some cases more than 10 times — the national rate of 314 burglaries per 100,000 people. The vast majority of towns on this list are in the South, including 15 in North Carolina alone.

Burglary — along with larceny and vehicle theft — is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to higher than average burglary rates, in nearly every town on this list, the overall property crime rate also exceeds the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

