Towns Where the Burglary Rate Is Falling the Fastest

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.

Most burglaries in the U.S. are committed in residential properties, and more often during the day than at night. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

Encouragingly, burglaries are becoming less common in the United States, with total reported cases dropping by 7% in the most recent year of available data. The decline in the burglary rates nationwide are being led by steep declines in burglary rates in some American towns. Here is a look at the cities with the fewest break-ins.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 towns where the burglary rate is falling fastest. Towns – defined as places with populations between 2,500 and 25,000 people – are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

Among the towns on this list, burglary rates have declined anywhere from 518 incidents for every 100,000 people to 1,439 per 100,000. Nationwide, the burglary rate fell by 26 incidents per 100,000 people. Most of the towns on this list are in the South, including seven in Arkansas alone.

Though burglary rates are falling in the towns on this list, most still have a higher burglary rate than the national rate of 314 incidents per 100,000 people. Burglary – along with vehicle theft and larceny – is one component of the overall property crime category. In most towns on this list, the property crime rate also fell in the last year. Here is a look at the states where property crime is soaring.

