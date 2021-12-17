The States With the Most Home Break-Ins

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically committed for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest burglary rates. States are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

Depending on the state, burglary rates range from as low as 103 incidents per 100,000 people to as high as 649 per 100,000. Nationwide, the burglary rate stands at 314 per 100,000. States with the lowest burglary rates are located almost exclusively in the Northeast, while states with the highest burglary rates are disproportionately concentrated in the South.

