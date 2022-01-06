This Is the Most Expensive Place to Buy Land

“Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff,” said Will Rogers. The famous actor and comedian was right. (See which people own the most land in America.)

The cost of real estate has soared in the past year. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Reports, nationwide home prices rose 19.5% in September, compared to the same month in 2020. (In Phoenix, the figure was 33.1%.) But residential land prices have soared, too, and the most expensive place in America to buy residential land today is San Francisco County.

Land prices usually are measured by geographic area, which most often includes cities, states or counties. Lawn Love, an online lawn care marketplace, recently released its report on 2022’s Most Expensive Counties to Buy Residential Land. Examining the 300 of the biggest counties in America as measured by population, it considered price per acre and both annual property tax rate and annual property tax rate per acre, using data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency and SmartAsset.

Counties that Americans are leaving because of high home prices topped the list. In first place, San Francisco County had a score of 90.12. There, reports Lawn Love, the average price of an acre of vacant residential land is $20.6 million. The county also had the highest average annual property tax rate per acre – and, not surprisingly, it’s also California’s entry on the list of the most expensive county to buy a home in every state.

Click here to see the most expensive counties in America to buy residential land

Next after San Francisco County came Kings County – synonymous with the New York City borough of Brooklyn – which had a score of 57.46. All but one of the top 10 most expensive are near San Francisco or New York City. The cheapest place to buy land out of the 300 surveyed? Montgomery County, Alabama.