The World's Top Exporters of Maple Syrup

Is there anything better for breakfast than a waffle, pancake, or slice of French toast drizzled with maple syrup? We all remember dousing our meals with it as children, watching as the sticky syrup drenched into our breaded breakfasts and clung to the plate. Its thick texture and sugary taste turn any breakfast from a nine into a 10.

You might be surprised how good it tastes when made locally. With 13.34 million maple taps in the United States alone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are a lot of local and mass-produced syrups to try out.

It isn’t just the U.S., it appears, that’s fond of maple syrup. Sap is tapped internationally to produce maple syrup around the world.

To identify the world’s top exporters of maple syrup, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Trade Map from the International Trade Centre. Countries were ranked based on the quantity of maple syrup and solid maple sugar exported in 2020.

In Germany 1,318 tons of syrup were exported in 2020, with an 8% increase in exports from 2016 to 2020, compared to India’s 8% decrease to only 56 tons of maple syrup exports in the same year.

The U.S. ranks fourth, exporting 5,541 tons in 2020. And have you ever had syrup out of Myanmar? The country exported 53,689 tons in 2020 alone, the second most. Not surprisingly, the country who has a maple leaf on its flag ranks first in maple syrup exports.

