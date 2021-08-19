The Best Flavored Beer in the World

The taste of beer is often described as sour or bitter. The bitterness, which comes from the hops in the beer during the brewing process, is often the reason why some people don’t like this type of beverage. But hops can contribute other characteristics to the beer, such as aroma and flavor, and flavors vary greatly from one beer product to another.

To compile a list of the best flavored beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards, presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals.

The country with the most entries on the list of best flavored beers in the world, perhaps surprisingly to some, is Canada with a total of six different beers winning awards in three different categories. Germany is second with four wins, followed by Brazil, Japan, and the United Kingdom, each winning three medals.

The U.S. made the list of the best flavored beers with two entries — both for wood-aged beer. The U.S. also has a few winners in the world’s best IPA category. These are the best Indian Pale Ale Beers in the world.

IBU is a measure of the parts per million of isohumulone found in a beer represented in a scale that goes from 1 to 100, with 100 being the most bitter.