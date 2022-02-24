States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.3 million Americans quit their job in December 2021, down only slightly from an all time high of 4.5 million quits a month earlier and more than anything reported in the United States up to and including the summer of 2021.

Broad explanations for high quit rates are varied. Survey data reveals unmanageable workloads, unsupportive colleagues, and lack of professional development to be among the most common explanations. Often, however, the reasons are as simple as the desire for higher pay or more benefits – and many employers, large and small, are now raising wages in an effort to keep workers on staff. This is the industry people are quitting the fastest.

Whatever the explanation, the consequences are clear. Record high quits are exacerbating a labor shortage in the United States and creating an existential crisis for many small businesses. And in some states, quit rates are far higher than the national average.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people are quitting their job. States are ranked by the number of people who quit in December 2021 as a share of total employment.

Depending on the state, the share of workers who quit their jobs in December, the most recent month of available data, ranges from 2.1% to 5.5%. For context, 2.9% of workers nationwide quit their jobs in November.

Though there are exceptions, states with higher unemployment rates tend to have lower quit rates. Since quits do not include workers who retire, each of the 4.3 million Americans who quit in December will presumably take another job. A weaker job market, therefore, may act as a deterrent to those who consider quitting in some parts of the country, while a stronger job market may encourage some workers. Here is a look at the worst states to look for a job.

