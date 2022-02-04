The Girls Scout Cookies Flavors This Year

Girl Scout Cookies, which are beginning their annual rollout, are iconic in American culture. They are one of the country’s most beloved brands of cookies. The program is a way for scouts to help fund the organization.

Given how popular the cookies are, it may come as a surprise to some that there are only two companies licensed to make the famous treats – ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. These are the stories behind America’s favorite cookie brands.

24/7 Tempo reviewed this year’s 12 types of cookies offered by the Girl Scout Cookies program.

Cookies are irresistible to many people, but Girls Scout Cookies in particular are more than just a delicious treat. By selling cookies, members learn useful business and leadership skills, in addition to raising money for their troops.

Even though recipes and names may slightly differ, depending on location, they do and look very similar. But flavors come and go. Some favorites stay for longer but many eventually disappear – these are 44 discontinued snacks foods we really miss.

