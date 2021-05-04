Delicious Ice Cream Flavors We Wish Would Come Back

In an earlier era, choosing an ice cream flavor was easy. The standard options were vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, and sometimes a slab of Neapolitan — which was a banded combination of all three. Exotic flavors were things like peppermint stick, rocky road, maybe pistachio. Classics like these remain greatly appreciated at the most popular ice cream shops around the U.S.

Today, however, thanks to improved technology and expanding tastes, there seems to be no limit on what ice cream can be flavored with. Almost any variety of cookie, cake, or pie (or cake or cookie dough) has been worked into ice cream. Contemporary ice cream parlors infuse their offerings with green tea, exotic tropical fruit juices, even beer. The more adventurous (or those with more adventurous customers) produce ice cream flavored with anchovies, mustard, and garlic.

Major commercial producers like Baskin-Robbins, Ben & Jerry’s, and Häagen-Dazs and their competitors, meanwhile, have teams working non-stop to develop new and unusual — though not necessarily anchovy-level — flavors to entice their customers. At the same time, these companies retire many of their earlier creations, due to disappointing sales or changing corporate strategies or sometimes just in an effort to keep their product line fresh. Ben & Jerry’s even has an actual Flavor Graveyard, a park-like setting with headstones commemorating their “dearly de-pinted” ice creams.

Summoning up fond memories of discontinued frozen treats, 24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of ice cream flavors we miss, from eight major producers — flavors we wish would come back.