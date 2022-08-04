Best Ice Cream Parlor in Every State, According to Yelp

On a hot day (or even on a cold day), few things hit the spot like ice cream. And even though there’s no shortage of choices on offer at the local supermarket, taking a drive to the ice cream parlor and choosing the perfect flavor for that moment (maybe after sampling a few) is an experience that just can’t be replicated at the megamart. There’s nothing quite like being handed a cone or bowl that’s overflowing with scoop after scoop of cold, creamy ice cream, especially when it has been hand-crafted in-house. (Here are some delicious ice cream flavors we wish would come back.)

To determine the best ice cream parlor in every state according to Yelp users, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a state-by-state ranking of ice cream shops on the Yelp blog. The review site compiled their list by identifying businesses in the ice cream category, then ranking them based on several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews posted between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022. (This, meanwhile, is our own list of the best ice cream parlors in America.)

Some of the places on the list are no-frills operations, some are decked out like children’s playrooms, and others recall soda fountains and ice cream parlors of yore with a retro throwback vibe. Frozen yogurt, soft-serve, and shave ice purveyors are included, and most of these parlors make their own frozen desserts.