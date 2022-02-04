Teams with the Worst Record the Year Before Making the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals have pulled off an impressive turnaround, going from a lousy 4-11-1 record in 2020 to making the Super Bowl the following season. QB Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase are one of the most explosive offensive duos in the NFL, while defensive ends Trey Hendricks and Sam Hubbard elevated Cincinnati’s defense.

While this type of turnaround is rare, it is not unheard of. In fact, the Bengals are the 24th team in NFL history to have a record of .500 or worse, then make it to the Super Bowl the next season.

To determine the teams with the worst record the year before making the Super Bowl, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the records of all franchises the year before they made the Super Bowl using data from Pro Football Reference.

Many of the teams on this list have several common traits – often, the head coach is in his second or third year. New coaches generally come into losing teams and need a few seasons to fully implement their offensive or defensive system. Other teams benefitted from new players, whether by drafting a young superstar QB like Joe Burrow or adding quality players through free agency.

Many of the teams on this list had never had any kind of success before reaching the Super Bowl yet are now remembered as dynasties. These kinds of turnarounds can happen quickly and should give hope to fans of downtrodden franchises that they, too, can go from laughingstocks to lifting the Lombardi Trophy in just a few seasons. These are the teams that have never won the Super Bowl.

